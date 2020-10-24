Latest coronavirus numbers: 73 additional cases reported Saturday in Monroe County

The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. There were no new deaths.

The Saturday COVID-19 positive cases came after 78 additional cases were reported on Friday.

On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo released statistics which showed a 1.7% infection rate in the Finger Lakes. That rate has generally been above 1% in recent days.

Statewide, the infection rate was 1.31%. Cuomo’s administration has been targeted the areas with micro-clusters, the highest rates of infection, in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. Many of those areas have been in the New York City area, but some Southern Tier counties, such as Broome, Chemung and Steuben have also seen higher infection rates from the coronavirus.