Kodak stock soars after this week's news on pharmaceutical production

Wednesday was a huge day for shares of Eastman Kodak, which rose more than 300%, closing at $33.20 per share.

The big run-up, which followed the tripling of shares on Tuesday, came after the announcement this week that the federal government will loan Kodak $765 million to help it gear up to produce ingredients used in generic drugs.

At Brighton Securities, George Conboy said it’s not a total surprise that Kodak stock is skyrocketing.

“But you’ve got investors hungry for good news, and this is certainly good news for Kodak. Whether that news is good enough to sustain a rise this vertical is a real concern for investors,” Conboy said.

One of those investors, who bought some Kodak stock recently, is a client of Conboy’s. He did not want to be identified, but said he likes what he’s heard so far about Kodak’s move into pharmaceuticals.

“I have patience, and hopefully it’ll turn around. I’m 94 years of age, so I don’t have a lot of time left," he said.

Asked whether he believes that he'll see some profit during his lifetime, he said, "I plan to, that’s the reason for my investment.”

Conboy said his advice generally is, if an investor wants to put a modest amount of money into the stock, into what is a speculative situation, that’s OK, as long as they don’t go into the investment assuming the stock will continue to soar.