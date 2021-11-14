-
More jobs are coming to the Eastman Business Park. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that Li-Cycle, a Canadian battery recycling company, will build a…
Wednesday was a huge day for shares of Eastman Kodak, which rose more than 300%, closing at $33.20 per share.The big run-up, which followed the tripling…
A high tech company is expanding at the Eastman Business Park in Rochester and is creating up to 30 new jobs.That’s according to Empire State Development,…
Kodak has been hiring some people over the last couple of years. And many of those positions involve the company’s legacy, the film business.Kodak…
Eastman Kodak has confirmed reports that it has signed new deals with five major film studios including Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Sony and Warner…
In the latest WXXI Business Report, there are plans for a huge, hydroponic greenhouse that will grow baby leaf greens at the Eastman Business Park. Plus,…
In the latest WXXI Business Report, DuPont is expanding its footprint at Eastman Business Park, a Webster-based automation company is expanding - which…
There is new leadership coming to the Eastman Business Park.Kodak announced on Thursday that Dolores Kruchten is retiring from her position as leader of…
Eastman Kodak and Kodak Alaris (the company that was spun off from Kodak some years ago) have announced the availability of the Kodak Ektachrome Film…
We’re learning more about the show that was being filmed recently at Eastman Business Park.Netflix says the film shoot that involved race cars at various…