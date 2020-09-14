Battery recycling company to add at least 100 jobs in Rochester

More jobs are coming to the Eastman Business Park. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that Li-Cycle, a Canadian battery recycling company, will build a hub at the business park, where it already has some operations, and will create at least 100 new jobs.

Li-Cycle announced early this year it was creating about 23 jobs as part of the operation it established in Rochester.

Li-Cycle officials say the company has developed a process that allows them to recover 80% to 100% of all materials found in lithium-ion batteries with no discharge of wastewater. The materials that are recovered are either processed to the point of being reusable in battery production, or sent out for further processing to other recyclers.

Cuomo said the partnership with Li-Cycle will foster the supply chain of lithium-ion batteries, which are in high demand, and will further expand the energy storage industry in the region.

Empire State Development is helping Li-Cycle with up to $5 million through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program once the business starts meeting new employment commitments. Monroe County and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting with the project.

Li-Cycle’s original operation, the "Spoke" operation, opens this fall. Construction on the new "Hub" facility is scheduled to begin next year.