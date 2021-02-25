WXXI AM News

Joe Prude, Brother of Daniel, angered, dumbfounded by grand jury decision

By 23 minutes ago

Joe Prude (center) in September 2020 announcing his brother's death.
Credit Max Schulte / WXXI News

Joe Prude says he’s still in shock over a grand jury’s decision not to pursue criminal charges against the Rochester Police officers involved in his brother Daniel’s death.

Joe called 911 nearly a year ago with concerns about Daniel's mental health. Officers found Daniel naked in 30-degree weather on Jefferson Avenue. He was restrained in the middle of the street and suffocated. He died a week later.

New York Attorney General Letitia James spoke to Joe Prude on Tuesday prior to making the announcement, but Joe said he was hesitant to talk to her. 

“You know, I was stunned,” Prude said. “In disbelief. Like how, can you (James) sit there and tell me that you presented all the evidence that you possibly could and this is the turn out? No one, neither one of them is being charged for that.

“Do I trust the system? No. Do I think she could have done more? Yep. And it's like, where do we go from here? Do another innocent black man gotta lose their life at the hands of the law enforcement of the Rochester Police Department before they figure out that they really need to do something? I’m dumbfounded right now, the whole world watched it, how else did he stop breathing?”

James’ statement Tuesday echoed the medical examiner's report which called Daniel Prude’s death a homicide, it also mentioned that he had PCP in his system and experienced “excited delirium,” a condition that combined with stress could cause death. Joe Prude does not think the diagnosis played a role in Daniel’s death. 

“Just like I told her, the whole world watched them kill him, and the first term they come up with, to come up to cover the police, (expletive) is excited delirium”, said Prude. “That’s not even a medical term, you can ask a real doctor whether it exists. I’m not a damn doctor and I know better than that.”

“This is mind-boggling, man. Because ain’t nothing gonna reduce this pain, ain’t nothing going to reduce this hurt.”

A civil suit is being pursued by Daniel Prude’s children but Joe Prude wouldn’t speak on it. He said he intends to fight for his brother’s justice. When asked what justice is at this point, Joe Prude said he wanted the officers to pay a price for Daniel’s death. 

“Fired, held accountable, stop pacifying those clowns with badges,” said Prude. “That’s all they're doing, that’s all the Locust (Club) union is, a mob within a mob, a gang within a gang.“

The Locust Club, the RPD’s union, said this week that it would not comment on the grand jury's decision until it reviewed the attorney general's report.

A judge ruled Tuesday that the grand jury’s records will be opened in the coming days.

Tags: 
joe prude
daniel prude
Attorney General Letitia James

Related Content

Bronson, Brouk backed Daniel’s Law gets a boost from NY AG

By 23 hours ago
Max Schulte / WXXI News

During her visit to Rochester Tuesday, State Attorney General Tish James said she intends to push for a law changing how communities respond to mental health calls. The measure, Daniel’s Law, was authored by Assemblyman Harry Bronson and State Sen. Samra Brouk. 

Brouk said the measure was inspired by a series of community conversations and discussions with Bronson about Daniel Prude’s death. 

Connections: Reactions to the grand jury's decision in the case of Daniel Prude

By & Feb 24, 2021

The grand jury’s decision not to indict the police officers involved in death of Daniel Prude has sparked outrage, emotion, and conversation throughout the community. During her press conference on Tuesday, Attorney General Letitia James shared her recommendations for police reform.

This hour, we discuss the results of the grand jury’s investigation, the reaction, and what our guests would like to see in terms of police reform. Our guests: 

  • Natalie Ann Knott, assistant public defender 
  • Danielle Ponder, attorney and musician

Hundreds protest grand jury decision on Daniel Prude's death

By & & Gino Fanelli Feb 24, 2021
Max Schulte / WXXI News

The decision by a grand jury not to indict Rochester Police officers involved in the incident last March that eventually led to the death of Daniel Prude brought hundreds of protesters to different parts of the city on Tuesday night.

It started with speeches by activists and a gathering on Jefferson Avenue, where so many other protests started out last year. Jefferson Avenue is where Prude was pinned to the pavement by police after they responded to the reports of a man acting erratically. Prude suffocated after being held down by officers, and he died a week later.

Prude police officers cleared by grand jury

By Gino Fanelli & Jeremy Moule & David Andreatta Feb 23, 2021
Max Schulte/WXXI News

None of the police officers responsible for Daniel Prude's death will face criminal charges in his killing, Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday, explaining that the grand jury empaneled to hear her case against the seven officers declined to indict them.

The attorney general spoke at Aenon Baptist Church on Genesee Street, a few blocks from the intersection of Jefferson Avenue where Prude was suffocated on March 23 by three officers -- Mark Vaughn, Francisco Santiago, and Troy Taladay.