Steven Holden announces another Congressional run as Democrats look to midterms

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 7, 2025 at 12:15 AM EDT
Steven Holden is a Democrat who lost to Republican Claudia Tenney by more than 30 points in 2022. So why does he think he can close that massive gap in 2026? Holden says Republican policies, including the new spending plan, are hugely unpopular. We discuss Democrats’ ideas on retaking the House, and why he’s starting this race so early. In studio:

  • Steven Holden, candidate for New York's 24th Congressional district 

*Note: We will offer equal time on the program to any candidates running against Holden in this race.

Then in our second hour, "what if we didn't have to leave home to have a world class experience?" Those are the words of CITY Magazine editor Leah Stacy, writing about the Finger Lakes. The July issue of the magazine is all about the vacation destination right in our own backyard. This hour, we explore some of those world class experiences with the CITY team and with the people creating them. Our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine
  • Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
  • Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Rachel Snyder, president of the Wells Legacy Society and Wells College alumna (Class of 2011)
  • Matt Cassavaugh, owner of Hemlock Canoe
  • Jazmine Saunders, soprano performing with Finger Lakes Opera, Metropolitan Opera Lindemann Young Artist, alumna of the Eastman School of Music (Class of 2022) and the Julliard School (Class of 2024), and William Warfield Scholarship recipient 
  • Lora Downie, director of food and beverage education programs at New York Kitchen

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

Take our audience survey to help us learn more about you, and make a better show for you.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
