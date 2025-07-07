12:00: Steven Holden announces another Congressional run as Democrats look to midterms

CITY Magazine's July issue: "The Finger Lakes"

Steven Holden is a Democrat who lost to Republican Claudia Tenney by more than 30 points in 2022. So why does he think he can close that massive gap in 2026? Holden says Republican policies, including the new spending plan, are hugely unpopular. We discuss Democrats’ ideas on retaking the House, and why he’s starting this race so early. In studio:



Steven Holden, candidate for New York's 24th Congressional district

*Note: We will offer equal time on the program to any candidates running against Holden in this race.

Then in our second hour, "what if we didn't have to leave home to have a world class experience?" Those are the words of CITY Magazine editor Leah Stacy, writing about the Finger Lakes. The July issue of the magazine is all about the vacation destination right in our own backyard. This hour, we explore some of those world class experiences with the CITY team and with the people creating them. Our guests:



Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine

Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine

Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine

Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine

Rachel Snyder, president of the Wells Legacy Society and Wells College alumna (Class of 2011)

Matt Cassavaugh, owner of Hemlock Canoe

Jazmine Saunders, soprano performing with Finger Lakes Opera, Metropolitan Opera Lindemann Young Artist, alumna of the Eastman School of Music (Class of 2022) and the Julliard School (Class of 2024), and William Warfield Scholarship recipient

Lora Downie, director of food and beverage education programs at New York Kitchen

