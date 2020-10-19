Finger Lakes COVID-19 infection rate rises in latest data

Monroe County is reporting 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The majority of those cases are young people ranging in age from under 10 to individuals in their teens, 20s and 30s.

There were no new deaths.

COVID-19 cases have risen in recent days in Monroe County as they have in many parts of the country, a situation that some medical experts have attributed in part to colder weather driving more people indoors.

Monroe County health officials have also attributed the rise in confirmed cases to more testing for the virus.

On Monday the state also released the latest infection rates by region, and the Finger Lakes region, which includes Rochester, was at 1.5%. That was one of the highest infection rates in the state.

State and local officials generally like to see the infection rate stay below 1%.

Overall, the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate was 1.21%. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has one of the lowest coronavirus rates in the nation. He said that the state continues to have a ‘micro-cluster’ approach to be very targeted in how it responds to COVID-19 outbreaks.