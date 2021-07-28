Fashion Week Rochester returns in October

Organizers of Fashion Week Rochester will roll out the runways in October for the first time in two years.

Fashion Week Rochester returns this fall for the first time in two years. WXXI’s April Franklin has details on what organizers are hoping to accomplish this year.

On Wednesday, organizers announced that it will hold the event at Dome Arena in Henrietta.The Center for Youth’s largest fundraiser was one of many large public events that was canceled due to the pandemic.

Elaine Spaull, president of the Center for Youth, said the annual event usually attracts thousands of people to various locations around the city of Rochester. But having the shows at one location was a safer option.

“The Imburgia family (co-owners of the Dome Arena) has had the Dome Arena where the environment and the air changes every 15 minutes. They've spent hundreds and thousands of dollars to make this the most beautiful and safe place and that’s why we want to be here,” Spaull said.

Having the event at a centrally-located venue will also increase support for designers who lost business during the pandemic, said Meg Mundy, organizer and founder of Fashion Week Rochester.

“When we were at the tent we just didn’t have the room for it,'' said Mundy. “Now we're going to have this amazing opportunity to help drive economic business into our local designers and boutiques, which has been what we were always about.”

The year’s theme is“Light the Way” and will be a celebration of local and global fashions.

Spaull said the event will support young people who have struggled the most during the pandemic, and they’re looking forward to bringing the community together for a good cause.

“Rochester has waited to come out of the darkness and into the light. And that’s what we’re gonna do,” said Spaull. “We’re going to light the way, light the runway, but light the way for our whole community.”

The 12th annual Fashion Week Rochester runs from October 12-16.