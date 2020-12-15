COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Monroe County

Health officials are calling Tuesday a celebratory day: the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in Rochester.

Some employees at Strong Memorial Hospital have already been vaccinated, and at a Wednesday clinic some 200 people will get the shot every four hours.

The first person to get the vaccine locally is Carlos Rosa, he works in patient transport at Strong.

In interview video provided by the hospital, Rosa said that, “I’m really looking forward to this so that I can lead the way and to be closer to my family. I’ve been very distant because of COVID, and I feel like I’m taking the right steps and the right movement so I can get closer back to them,” Rosa said.

During a media briefing URMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos said that he understands there are concerns because this vaccine came to market so quickly. He maintains it’s safe, and calls it the “modern miracle of 2020.”

``It’s safe and effective and we’re going to encourage people to take it. I’m hopeful as people see patients who take it and are having minimal if any side effects, that more and more will be encouraged to take it.,” Apostolakos said.

Dr. Robert Mayo, the Chief Medical Officer at Rochesgter Regional Health, said that RRH has also received some doses of the Pfizer vaccine. They will vaccinate a small number of staff on Tuesday and then ramp up to hundreds of people later this week.

Health care workers, long term care workers and residents, and EMS personnel are the top priority in the first phase of vaccinations.

Apostolakos says depending upon the supply, the average person in the Rochester area can likely expect to get the vaccine between June and August of 2021.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and local health officials agree that until then, people need to stay vigilant, wear their mask, and physically distance themselves.