COVID-19 cases in Monroe County rise by 132 in numbers released on Sunday

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Monroe County showed another jump in the daily statistics.

On Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported 132 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 81 new cases per day. There were no new deaths, the total is 307 to date.

When the number of cases reported on Friday increased by 136, Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza said that health officials were finding more small and large gatherings where attendees are not observing essential precautions including social distancing and mask wearing. He said that the health department believes that is now leading to transmission within workplaces.

On Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he is particularly concerned about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday leading to another spike in cases as people gather for dinner and other get-togethers.

“I understand this has been a long time and I understand COVID fatigue and I understand, “well, I’m just going to be with my family. I think you’re going to see the number increase even more after Thanksgiving.” Cuomo urged a doubling-down on precautionary steps around the holiday, especially as flu season usually sees an uptick in cases toward December.

The COVID-19 infection rate in the Finger Lakes which includes Monroe and 8 other counties stands at 2.3% in the latest figures released by the state. The 7-day rolling average is 2.0% and the 14-day rolling average is 1.8%.