County and city asks residents to 'shine a light' for COVID-19 commemoration

To mark the anniversary of the first locally confirmed case of COVID-19, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren have declared Thursday, March 11 as COVID-19 Commemoration Day in Monroe County.

They are asking all residents to shine a light at 8 p.m. in memory of the lives lost to COVID-19 and as thanks to all the healthcare and essential workers who have contributed to keeping the community safe during the pandemic.

“March 11 will be a day to grieve the lives we have lost, the loved ones left behind and the heartache caused by this deadly virus,” said Bello. “It will also be a day to reflect on the many ways our community has come together to protect each other and help reduce the spread of COVID-19. So many of our health care workers, first responders and essential workers have been on the front lines throughout this pandemic, providing treatment, care and assistance to our community.”

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to all of our families who are grieving loved ones lost due to COVID-19,” said Warren. “We’ve have had a very challenging year and we are deeply grateful to our healthcare professionals, researchers and essential workers who continue to work tirelessly in helping our community overcome this global pandemic. I join County Executive Bello as we pause to shine radiant love and light to commemorate those we have lost.”

Bello and Warren said shining a light can include turning on a porch light, lighting a candle in their window, placing a luminaria outside, or even stepping outside with a flash light or cell phone flashlight.

Lights at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and other buildings around Rochester will be lit in white at 8 p.m.