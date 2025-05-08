“Captain of Moonshots” Astro Teller on technology's effects on the pace of human life

WXXI News

Self-driving cars are now regularly showing up on the streets of San Francisco. The man who leads the team that developed them says technology is speeding up the pace of human life. He has his eyes on even bigger accomplishments, in the fields of climate change, health care, and more.

Astro Teller is the “Captain of Moonshots” at X Google’s Factory and Innovation Lab. He's in Rochester for an event at RIT, but first, he joins us on "Connections."

In studio:



Astro Teller, “Captain of Moonshots” at X, the Moonshot Factory for Alphabet

Bob Finnerty, associate vice president of communications at RIT

Lisa Chase, vice president and secretary of the university for RIT

*Note: This hour was abbreviated due to NPR's live coverage of the announcement of the new pope.