WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: Will NYS' rules changes for third parties impact voters' choices?

By & 44 minutes ago

Two political parties survived Governor Cuomo's rules changes this year: the Working Families Party, and the Conservative Party. Both parties want candidates to run for office on their lines next year. But these are not third parties that have traditionally fielded their own candidates, trying to knock off Republicans and Democrats.

Will the changes hurt the choices for voters? What can third parties accomplish in New York State?

Our guest discusses these questions and how potential candidates can run for office:

  • Jesse Lenney, New York State committee member for the Working Families Party

Tags: 
third parties
elections
New York state politics

Related Content

Connections: Understanding the impact of New York State's new election rules on third parties

By & Oct 7, 2020

This year's state budget included new election rules that will affect third parties. Under the new provisions, political parties in New York must earn at least 130,000 votes -- or two percent of the total vote, whichever is greater -- in the last preceding election for governor, and the same for its candidate for president in a year when a president is elected. Third party officials and members say the rules are unfair.

We explore the issue this hour with our guests:

  • Sochie Nnaemeka, director of the Working Families Party in New York
  • Alex White, member of the Green Party and former candidate for office
  • Lauren Hall, member of the Libertarian Party, and associate professor of political science at RIT