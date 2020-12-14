Connections: Will NYS' rules changes for third parties impact voters' choices?

Will NYS' rules changes for third parties impact voters' choices?

Two political parties survived Governor Cuomo's rules changes this year: the Working Families Party, and the Conservative Party. Both parties want candidates to run for office on their lines next year. But these are not third parties that have traditionally fielded their own candidates, trying to knock off Republicans and Democrats.

Will the changes hurt the choices for voters? What can third parties accomplish in New York State?

Our guest discusses these questions and how potential candidates can run for office: