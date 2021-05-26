WXXI AM News
Connections: Why do so few people vote in primaries?

Some voters in Monroe County will head to the polls on June 22 to vote in the primary. Historically, there has been low turnout. Primaries often decide local elections, especially in Rochester, where Democrats outnumber all other voters.

So why don’t more people vote in primaries? How does that impact polling? And would a stronger turnout in primaries mean for local elections? Our guests discuss these questions and more:

  • Paul Hypolite, founder of Leading With Our Values
  • Stephanie Townsend, councilmember for the Pittsford Town Board
  • Ken Warner, political consultant, writer, and community activist
  • Tim Kneeland, professor of history and political science, and director of research, scholarship, and innovation at Nazareth College
