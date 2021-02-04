Connections: What do you need to know about endometriosis and fibroids?

What do you need to know about endometriosis and fibroids?

We have a conversation about women's health. First, students at the University of Rochester have created a noninvasive test to diagnose endometriosis - a painful chronic condition that is currently only diagnosed through surgery. We discuss how that test could change the lives of millions of women, and the latest in endometriosis research and treatment.

We also discuss fibroids, noncancerous growths in the uterus. According to research published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, more than 80 percent of African American women and 70 percent of white women will have uterine fibroids by age 50.

We talk about both conditions with our guests: