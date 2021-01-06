WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: Is Rochester becoming a hub for the field of textual science?

By & 13 minutes ago

Students at RIT are making international news for a discovery they made related to medieval manuscripts. The students developed a system that uses ultraviolet-florescence imaging to read text that's invisible to the naked eye. In their process, they discovered lost text on a 15th-century manuscript, revealing it was a palimpsest -- a manuscript on parchment with multiple layers of writing. The discovery and the system the students created will help libraries around the world learn more about medieval texts and collections.

The RIT project was a collaboration with the University of Rochester, where faculty and students are also making advancements in textual science. Is Rochester becoming a hub for this kind of work?

Our guests discuss the recent project, its impact, and what's next in the field of textual science locally and around the world. Our guests:

  • Roger Easton, professor at RIT's Chester F. Carlson Center for Imaging Science
  • Gregory Heyworth, associate professor of English and Textual Science at the University of Rochester
  • Lisa Enochs, second-year student double majoring in motion picture science and imaging science at RIT
  • Zoë LaLena, second-year imaging science student at RIT
  • Madeline Rose, Take 5 Scholar in English literature, computational linguistics, and classical mythology and ethics at the University of Rochester
Tags: 
textual science
medeival manuscripts
science
technology
RIT
University of Rochester

Related Content

Connections: Trying to solve one of the world's great mysteries -- and read ancient books

By Mar 6, 2017

For all of ways we use the term "Epicurean," here's something strange: the original works of Epicurus himself have never been found. It's only through letters and quotations that we glimpse his work. But what if a library on a seaside villa contains the lost works of Epicurus -- and dozens of others?

When Mount Vesuvius buried Pompeii in 79 AD, it also buried Herculaneum. That seaside estate contained a library of many scrolls, and the volcanic ash preserved the scrolls... in a manner of speaking. They look like lumps of coal, but top scientists are desperate to find a way to either unspool them without destroying them, or to use new technology to peer inside. What might we find? How could we do it? What other ancient texts are begging to be read, if we can only figure out how? Our guests:

  • Brent Seales, professor and chair of the Department of Computer Science, and director of the Center for Visualization and Virtual Environments at the University of Kentucky
  • Roger Easton, professor of imaging science and director of the Laboratory for Imaging of Historical Artifacts at the Rochester Institute of Technology
  • Greg Heyworth, associate professor of English and Textual Science and director of the Lazarus Project at the University of Rochester