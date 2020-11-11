WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: Previewing "HomeStage at the Little"

By & 58 minutes ago

How about a little music? "HomeStage at the Little" is a new concert series produced by WXXI and the Little Theatre. The pandemic has changed the landscape for local artists, but the series gives them an opportunity to perform live sessions (audience-free) that can be watched by the community. The episodes include music, interviews, and more.

We preview the series with some of the artists:

Tags: 
live music
danielle ponder
herb smith
Little Theatre
HomeStage at the Little