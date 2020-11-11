Connections: Previewing "HomeStage at the Little"

How about a little music? "HomeStage at the Little" is a new concert series produced by WXXI and the Little Theatre. The pandemic has changed the landscape for local artists, but the series gives them an opportunity to perform live sessions (audience-free) that can be watched by the community. The episodes include music, interviews, and more.
We preview the series with some of the artists:
- Danielle Ponder, singer/songwriter
- Avis Reese, keyboardist
- Herb Smith, trumpeter in the Freedom Trio
- Josh Netsky, singer/songwriter for Maybird
- Sam Snyder, lead guitarist for Maybird
- Adam Netsky, drummer for Maybird