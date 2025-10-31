Police in NY will have updated training on how to respond to domestic violence
New York police officers are receiving more training to deal with domestic abuse incidents.
Starting on Jan. 1, all new police officers will go through a revised Domestic Incident Response unit in their basic training.
The state is also providing updated training for current law enforcement, district attorney offices, and probation departments.
State officials say the training is part of a larger effort to put resources toward protecting domestic abuse survivors.