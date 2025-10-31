© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police in NY will have updated training on how to respond to domestic violence

WXXI News
Published October 31, 2025 at 12:10 PM EDT

New York police officers are receiving more training to deal with domestic abuse incidents.

Starting on Jan. 1, all new police officers will go through a revised Domestic Incident Response unit in their basic training.

The state is also providing updated training for current law enforcement, district attorney offices, and probation departments.

State officials say the training is part of a larger effort to put resources toward protecting domestic abuse survivors.
Local News