Rochester teachers demand faster, permanent fix to their paycheck system

For months, Rochester teachers have had to wonder whether their next paycheck would be the full amount — or if it would contain mistakes. They say the district's new system has been a disaster.

According to members of the teachers union, some teachers have had to sell plasma to pay their bills because their checks have been so small. They say that teachers are struggling to pay their rent.

We talk about the issues with the system and what can be done about it.

