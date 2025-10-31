© 2025 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Rochester teachers demand faster, permanent fix to their paycheck system

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 31, 2025 at 3:35 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long brown hair and is wearing glasses, a purple polo shirt, black pants and black shoes; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a light green button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers; a bald man back left is wearing a grey polo shirt; a bald man back right is wearing a light grey blazer over a light blue button-down shirt.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Doriy Jackson, (background) Angelo Palmerini and Adam Urbanski with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 31, 2025
WXXI News

For months, Rochester teachers have had to wonder whether their next paycheck would be the full amount — or if it would contain mistakes. They say the district's new system has been a disaster.

According to members of the teachers union, some teachers have had to sell plasma to pay their bills because their checks have been so small. They say that teachers are struggling to pay their rent.

We talk about the issues with the system and what can be done about it.

In studio:

