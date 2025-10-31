Wet Rochester Halloween: Family-friendly events to escape the rain

Halloween in Rochester is shaping up to be a wet and windy one.

"Winds will howl on this Halloween," said WXXI Meteorologist Josh Nichols, alerting those in Western New York and the Finger Lakes to a wind advisory in affect until Saturday morning.

Steady rain is likely into the evening, with temperatures hovering in the mid 40s.

So the question on every parent’s mind: What to do with the kids?

“When Halloween falls on a Friday, most communities hold their big events the weekend before,” said Debra Ross, CEO of Kids Out and About. “Sometimes all that’s left is the trick-or-treating experience itself.”

This year though, Ross says, a few local businesses and community groups are offering indoor options on Oct. 31 for families that don’t want to get soaked. She’s got a complete list on the Kids Out and About website .

For younger kids



The Strong National Museum of Play has a Toddler Trick-or-Treat, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Costumed characters, crafts, and a dance party are included with admission.

Brighton Memorial Library is hosting a Monster Mash that starts at 10:30 a.m. with crafts, games, and a mini trick-or-treat parade through the library.

For older kids and families



Dave & Buster’s Boo Bash kicks off at 4 p.m. with unlimited game play and a costume contest.

RocVentures Climbing Gym will let patrons climb in the dark from 7 to 9 p.m.

Grace Church is hosting an indoor Trunk-or-Treat at their location on 805 Blossom Road from 5 to 7 p.m., open to all.

St. Mark's Coptic Orthodox Church is hosting a Trunk or Treat at their location in West Henrietta from 6:30 to 9 p.m. (They request no scary costumes or props, please.)

Rochester’s R-Centers aren’t hosting official Halloween events this year, but will they'll remain open as a dry, safe space for families.

Drive-through Decorations

A Halloween drive is another way to take in the sights and sounds of the holiday without getting wet.

“I grew up loving to go around and see houses decorated at Christmas,” said Jackie Rutan, of Rochester Mom Collective. “There are a lot of homeowners who do a wonderful job decorating for Halloween here in Rochester."

Rutan highlighted two of her favorites:



ILLoominationsLight Show -- Burritt Road in Hilton, with synchronized lights set to music.

Henrietta Halloween House -- Covered Wagon Trail in West Henrietta, a blow-up-filled spectacle.

Rutan assembled an interactive map of their favorite decorated homes to help plan out the evening.

And for those who expect to grab umbrellas, bundle up, and brave the elements, the residents on Somershire Drive in Irondequoit are celebrating with a block party, rain or shine. This year the street closes to traffic at 4:00 p.m.

Staying safe

The state Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding drivers to stay alert and slow down.

“Drivers should expect to encounter more pedestrians, particularly children,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “They should never, ever drive impaired.”

Officials recommend reflective clothing, flashlights, or glow sticks for trick-or-treaters, and urge motorists to watch for kids darting into the street.

Indoor fun at home

For families that prefer to stay cozy, the Halloween experts say there are still ways to celebrate:

