Young Republicans react to racist group chats

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 31, 2025 at 3:20 PM EDT
WXXI News

Local college Republicans are reacting to a highly publicized national group chat.

Politico broke the story about a text thread that included numerous leaders of Young Republican groups in multiple states; the thread featured hundreds of racist and bigoted comments.

Vice President JD Vance has downplayed the significance of the chat. Our guests talk about what it means within the culture of young conservative politics.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
