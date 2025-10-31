Young Republicans react to racist group chats
Austin DeLorme with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 31, 2025
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
Jack Shea
Local college Republicans are reacting to a highly publicized national group chat.
Politico broke the story about a text thread that included numerous leaders of Young Republican groups in multiple states; the thread featured hundreds of racist and bigoted comments.
Vice President JD Vance has downplayed the significance of the chat. Our guests talk about what it means within the culture of young conservative politics.
Our guests:
- Austin DeLorme, vice president of the University of Rochester College Republicans, and parliamentarian of the New York State Federation of College Republicans
- Jack Shea, executive director of the New York State Federation of College Republicans