Holley man identified as casualty in fiery crash at Rochester General

The Rochester Police Department and Monroe County medical examiner's office have identified the man who died in a fiery car crash inside a parking garage at Rochester General Hospital earlier this week.

According to police, the man was Mark Morreall, 69, of Holley.

Previously, Rochester police said it looked like his vehicle, a 2008 Ford Ranger, struck several parked, unoccupied vehicles before catching fire this past Wednesday.

In a news release Friday, police said their preliminary investigation indicates the collision was accidental, and there were no signs it was criminal. They added that a total of nine vehicles were damaged during the collision and fire.

Besides Morreall, no other people were involved or injured in the incident.

