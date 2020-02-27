WXXI AM News
Connections: Previewing the first-ever Festival of Inclusion

1 minute ago

The first-ever Festival of Inclusion kicks off on Sunday. The community-based event organized by the Golisano Foundation, Best Buddies, and Special Olympics will promote equality and respect, and include activities accessible to people of all different abilities.

Our guests this hour preview the festival and discuss their ideas for how to create a more inclusive community. Our guests:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

Move to Include
Disability rights
disability
inclusion
Inclusion Desk