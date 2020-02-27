Connections: Previewing the first-ever Festival of Inclusion

Previewing the first-ever Festival of Inclusion

The first-ever Festival of Inclusion kicks off on Sunday. The community-based event organized by the Golisano Foundation, Best Buddies, and Special Olympics will promote equality and respect, and include activities accessible to people of all different abilities.

Our guests this hour preview the festival and discuss their ideas for how to create a more inclusive community. Our guests:

Jacob Booher-Babcock, Athlete Congress member for Special Olympics

Nic Daemen, Best Buddies participant and ambassador

Lt. Rich Waldo, member of the Rochester Police Department, and Best Buddies volunteer

Dennis Fries, coordinator for Section V Unified Sports

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.