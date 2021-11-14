-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York failed to provide desperately needed protective gear, testing and help with staffing for group homes serving residents with…
UPDATE: Early Monday evening, the New York State Office of Children & Family Services and the NYS Health Department issued a statement rolling back the…
One aspect of President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is focused on helping people with disabilities. If passed, the American Rescue Plan would end…
Philipe Rivera goes by "Flip." He's 34 years old and has cerebral palsy. He has a tattoo on his arm, uses a wheelchair, and communicates through a device…
When the pandemic reached Rochester, equity coordinator with the city government Luticha André Doucette says that she was concerned for her safety.…
The first-ever Festival of Inclusion kicks off on Sunday. The community-based event organized by the Golisano Foundation, Best Buddies, and Special…
As part of Dialogue on Disability Week, we continue our series of conversations about inclusion and disability rights.This hour, we discuss the value of…
For one Rochesterian, living with a disability as a queer black woman means navigating not only racism and sexism, but also ableism.Since she was a…
Local disability rights activist Stephanie Woodward recently wrote an opinion piece for the Spina Bifida Association about why she loves her disability.…
A local sixth grader is going viral in our community. At the age of 14 months, Oscar Merulla-Bonn was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy. He's been…