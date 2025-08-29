Hearings to help improve city schools in receivership begin

A series of public hearings intended to improve schools in receivership in the Rochester City School District begins Friday.

Receivership schools are classified by the State Education Department as "persistently struggling" and are targeted to get special attention to help improve student outcomes.

School leaders will discuss the performance of their school and the process of receivership, and attendees will be able to comment and provide feedback during the hearings.

Friday's hearing is being held at noon at School 16, 321 Post Ave.

Future hearings will be held at the following times and locations:

