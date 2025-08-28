Rochester man is charged with second-degree murder in Amazon warehouse shooting

Provided / Gates Police Department Luis Ortiz-Vega of Rochester was charged with second degree murder in the July shooting of Markis Ortiz-Harris.

A Rochester man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of an Amazon employee outside the company's warehouse on Manitou Road in Gates last month.

Luis Ortiz-Vega, 28, was arraigned Thursday morning in Monroe County Court.

He is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Markis Ortiz-Harris, as Ortiz-Harris was sitting inside his car in the Amazon parking lot on the evening of July 24, waiting for his work shift to start.

According to Gates Police Chief Robert Long, the men knew each other and had some kind of dispute.

"We're still working on whether or not he was at the location waiting for him to arrive to work, or if he followed him there, and then they had a disagreement in the parking lot," Long said.

He said Ortiz-Vega left the state immediately after the shooting, but investigators got a tip that he had returned to the area.

"We knew he was back in the city of Rochester," Long said. "We knew his location, and it was just waiting to visually put eyes on him."

Ortiz-Harris was arrested without incident Wednesday night near Union Street in the city of Rochester during a traffic stop. Long credited the U.S. Marshals' fugitive task force, New York State Police, and Rochester police for their assistance in the investigation and arrest.