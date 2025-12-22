© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Habitat makes space for modular homes while embracing traditional builds

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published December 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
A crane lowers the top story of a modular home onto its first story.
photo provided
A crane lowers the top story of a modular home onto its first story. The house on Cedarwood Terrace is the first 2-level prefabricated home Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity has built in the city of Rochester.

In an effort to increase the supply of affordable homes, Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity has started building modular houses in some neighborhoods.

The organization finished its first two-story modular home in the city of Rochester last week. It's located on Cedarwood Terrace in the Beechwood neighborhood.

Prefabricated homes cost less to build, and the construction timeline is less than half of what it would be for a conventionally constructed home, according to Clayton Cloen, Habitat's interim executive director.

But this approach does require detailed planning.

"This home came in two sections," Cloen said. "A crane had to come in and lift each section in place. So we had to block off the street, the sidewalk, trim trees, watch the light poles."

Habitat for Humanity likes having the option of modular homes when a home needs to be constructed quickly. But Cloen stressed that the organization will continue to build most of its new properties the traditional way, because their volunteers get satisfaction out of framing and putting the finishing touches on a house.

"There'll plenty of opportunity to swing a hammer or a paintbrush for us for forever and ever," he said.
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams