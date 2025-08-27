© 2025 WXXI News
Cleanup event targets litter along part of the Genesee River

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published August 27, 2025 at 2:44 PM EDT
A sign reading "County of Monroe, Genesee Valley Park, A Frederick Law Olmsted Park" against a background of trees and fallen leaves
Jeremy Moule
/
WXXI News
Genesee Valley Park was one of the first parks where the emerald ash borer was detected.

If you're looking to put a little labor into your Labor Day weekend, you can join a couple of local organizations for a land- and water-based effort to pick up litter along the Genesee River.

Genesee RiverWatch and Walking for Rochester are teaming up for "TLC for the Genesee." The trash removal effort begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, starting at the Genesee Waterways Center in Genesee Valley Park.

The groups are looking for kayakers and canoers to tackle garbage along the Genesee River shoreline. They also welcome people who can gather trash along the shore and park trails near the center.

Paddlers can use their own boats or rent one from the center.

Genesee RiverWatch held its annual clean-up paddle earlier this month. The event drew 30 people who, according to the organization, filled bucket after bucket with garbage.
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
