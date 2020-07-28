Connections: Members of the Rochester Police Accountability Board

Members of the Rochester Police Accountability Board

We sit down with members of the Rochester Police Accountability Board. Rochestarians approved the PAB referendum in November with 75 percent of the vote. In January, City Council approved the board’s nine members. The PAB is tasked with investigating complaints of misconduct made against Rochester police officers. Board members aren’t meeting in person during the pandemic, but they are working on independent research – this, amid conversations about police-community relations and defunding the police.

This hour, we talk to board members about their roles and work, about legal issues surrounding the PAB, and more. Our guests: