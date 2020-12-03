WXXI AM News
Connections

Connections: Discussing Oxford Languages' "Words of the Year"

If you had to choose one "word of the year," what would it be? In 2018, Oxford Languages chose
"toxic." In 2019, it chose "climate emergency." This year, lexicographers couldn't select just one. As NPR reports, Oxford decided to highlight dozens of terms that have defined our lexicon this year: "Black Lives Matter," "coronavirus," "social distancing," "systemic racism," and many more.

This hour, our guests discuss how societal events can change and shape language. They talk about which words and phrases will have staying power and why, and which might just fade away. Our guests:

Connections: Discussing new words added to the dictionary in 2019

By & Dec 19, 2019

It's one of our favorite annual traditions: a look at the way language is changing. The various dictionaries have officially added hundreds of new words this year. We like to take that list of words and offer a quiz to our guests and to our listeners. Do you think you can explain the meaning of the new words and phrases in the dictionary? Give it a try – we think it will be a short, inspo sesh.

We also talk about trends in language, how we communicate with one another, and why some communication styles are changing. In studio: 

  • Maya Abtahian, assistant professor in the Department of Linguistics at the University of Rochester
  • Amanda Chestnut, artist, curator, educator, and administrator
  • Chris Fanning, director of communications for Writers & Books