Connections

Connections: Discussing injustices in America's court system

By & 26 minutes ago

We're joined by Amy Bach, author of “Ordinary Injustice: How America Holds Court.” Bach is the CEO of Measures for Justice, which gathers and analyzes criminal justice data from across the country. The organization’s work has influenced policy in the court system.

Bach will host a virtual presentation for the National Women’s Hall of Fame next week, but first, she and fellow panelists from the event join us on Connections to discuss injustices in the courts and the role of women in criminal justice reform. Our guests:

  • Amy Bach, CEO of Measures for Justice, and author of “Ordinary Injustice: How America Holds Court”
  • Shani Curry Mitchell, Esq., municipal attorney with the City of Rochester
  • Sharon Stiller, J.D., partner and director of the employment law practice at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone, LLP; and board member for the National Women’s Hall of Fame

criminal justice reform
criminal justice

Connections: How data can help reform America's criminal justice system

By & Sep 21, 2018

The leader of a local nonprofit says her group is fixing a barrier that stands in the way of meaningful criminal reforms: a data gap.

Measures for Justice President Amy Bach says America’s justice system needs better data to determine if the money spent on the system is effective in reducing crime and improving fairness. Bach joins us to discuss her research.

Connections: Discussing updates in criminal justice reform with Amy Bach from Measures for Justice

By & Jan 16, 2020

Amy Bach, president and executive director of Measures for Justice, returns to Connections. Bach is a Rochester native whose work is aimed at facilitating fairness in the criminal justice system through data-driven initiatives.

She’ll be giving a public presentation at the Harley School, but first, she joins us to discuss updates with Measures for Justice, legislative action in various states, and her thoughts on bail reform in New York. In studio:

  • Amy Bach, president and executive director of Measures for Justice