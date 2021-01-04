Connections: Assessing President-elect Biden's selections for Cabinet positions

Assessing President-elect Biden's selections for Cabinet positions

President-elect Biden has been unveiling his selections for various Cabinet positions. The response has varied, depending on the choice. Biden selected former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack to be the Secretary of Agriculture; Vilsack held that position for all eight years that Biden was vice president. Tom Philpott of "Mother Jones" wrote that this was a chance to bring new energy to an important position, but instead, Biden delivered "stale white bread."

On the other hand, Biden's selection of Rep. Deb Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo member from New Mexico, would represent a historic change. Haaland would be the first Indigenous person to serve as a Cabinet secretary.

Our guests look ahead: