Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 23

First hour: Rick Rainey on the effects of the pandemic on the Finger Lakes wine industry

Second hour: Rochester PAB members on recommendations for public safety reforms

A Finger Lakes winery has landed on the coveted Top 100 Wines of the Year list from "Wine Spectator" magazine. It’s an honor for Forge Cellars, and it’s a nice ending to what has been a difficult year. Wine store sales are up, but not everyone benefits equally. We talk about the business of wine and the effects of the pandemic on the Finger Lakes industry with Rick Rainey, co-owner of Forge cellars. Our guest:

Rick Rainey, co-owner of Forge Cellars

Then in our second hour, in October, the Rochester Police Accountability Board joined a city working group on police reform and reinvention. The PAB members were given some homework: to answer questions about the city’s policing practices and if public safety reforms are needed. The Board has drafted its recommendations, and now, it’s asking for community input. We talk to PAB members about those recommendations and about the state of policing in Rochester. Our guests: