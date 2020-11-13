Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 13

First hour: Conor Dwyer Reynolds, executive director of Rochester's Police Accountability Board
Second hour: Celebrating 50 years of Garth Fagan Dance
On Tuesday evening, City Council unanimously approved Conor Dwyer Reynolds as the first executive director of Rochester's Police Accountability Board (PAB). That decision came after a tense confirmation hearing and questions about the board's independence. We talk to Dwyer Reynolds and PAB Board Chair Shani Wilson about their goals for the PAB, and the state of police-community relations in Rochester. Our guests:
- Conor Dwyer Reynolds, executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
- Shani Wilson, chair of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
Then in our second hour, this weekend marks the 50th Anniversary of Garth Fagan Dance. We talk with members of the critically acclaimed company about its history, its remarkable work, and its future. Our guests:
- Garth Fagan, founder for Garth Fagan Dance
- William Ferguson, acting executive director of Garth Fagan Dance, and personal assistant to Garth Fagan
- Natalie Rogers-Cropper, school director and assistant rehearsal director for Garth Fagan Dance
- Norwood Pennewell, rehearsal director at Garth Fagan Dance, and assistant to Garth Fagan