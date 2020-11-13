Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 13

First hour: Conor Dwyer Reynolds, executive director of Rochester's Police Accountability Board

Second hour: Celebrating 50 years of Garth Fagan Dance

On Tuesday evening, City Council unanimously approved Conor Dwyer Reynolds as the first executive director of Rochester's Police Accountability Board (PAB). That decision came after a tense confirmation hearing and questions about the board's independence. We talk to Dwyer Reynolds and PAB Board Chair Shani Wilson about their goals for the PAB, and the state of police-community relations in Rochester. Our guests:

Conor Dwyer Reynolds, executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board

Shani Wilson, chair of the Rochester Police Accountability Board

Then in our second hour, this weekend marks the 50th Anniversary of Garth Fagan Dance. We talk with members of the critically acclaimed company about its history, its remarkable work, and its future. Our guests: