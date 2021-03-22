AstraZeneca vaccine deemed safe, waiting FDA approval

A clinical trial confirms that the new AstraZeneca two-dose vaccine is safe and highly effective.

The University of Rochester Medical Center was part of the phase three vaccine trial, which included over 32,000 volunteers in 88 sites across the United States.

The results show that the vaccine is 100% effective at preventing severe COVID-19 ailments like hospitalization and death, and almost 80% effective at preventing milder symptoms.

Dr. Angela Branche, who helped lead the local clinical trial, said the vaccine is very scalable, which is important as different strains appear.

“As the virus changes and mutates, the shape and the character of the pandemic has changed,” said Branche. “With the emergence of these new variants, it’s always been about doing what we can to get as many people vaccinated as possible as quickly as possible.”

Dr. Ann Falsey, who also helped lead the local clinical trial, said the positive trial results gives her confidence that people who are unsure about the vaccine choices now, may choose the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“There are different groups of people who may be hesitant for an RNA vaccine, and may be actually more accepting of this type of vaccine, which is similar to the J & J (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine,” said Falsey.

A thorough review of the vaccine’s safety data was performed, and no recent issue of blood-clotting was found, according to Falsey.

The vaccine still needs FDA emergency use authorization, but researchers anticipate achieving that status by mid-April.