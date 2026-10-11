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Ukrainian MP calls U.S.-Russia diesel deal a 'betrayal'

NPR | By Michael Levitt,
Joel RoseHenry Larson
Published October 11, 2026 at 5:16 PM EDT

NPR's Joel Rose speaks with Ukrainian Minister of Parliament, Oleksandr Merezhko, about the U.S.'s diesel deal with Russia will impact Ukraine.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Michael Levitt
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
Henry Larson