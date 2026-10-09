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Connections

Are colleges doing enough to support students' mental health? Join our live audience.

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published October 9, 2026 at 12:22 PM EDT
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WXXI Public Media
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WXXI Public Media

How are colleges and universities in our region responding to growing concerns about student mental health?

It's a question we explore during this special "Connections on the Road" broadcast, live at The Little Theatre on October 22.

Higher education institutions across the county have established new programs, services, and — in some cases — new grading and evaluation criteria to address students' mental health needs. WXXI has gathered data from more than 20 colleges and universities in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region in order to better understand how they are supporting students.

During this special broadcast, college and university leaders and a local student discuss what works, where they see gaps, and what students say they need.

"Connections" is Rochester's public square — a place where your voice can be heard. Please join our live audience. Read more and register here.
Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

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For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.