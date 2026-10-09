© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Logo reading 'wxxi daily news' in a text bubble design
WXXI Daily News Podcast

Daily News: Cornell students demand policy change, Wells College sale goes to court, Star Trek actor to perform with RPO

By Mikhaela Singleton
Published October 9, 2026 at 7:10 AM EDT

In today's top stories:

  • Cornell student government and advocacy groups push harder for the university to change its policies when dealing with sexual assault
  • The former Wells College campus still sits vacant as a new lawsuit attempts to drop the sale price.
  • Trekkies get ready for launch as one of Star Trek's major actors is in Rochester to take fans on a musical journey through the stars.
WXXI Daily News Podcast
Mikhaela Singleton
Mikhaela Singleton is Morning Edition host and a multimedia journalist for WXXI News. She has spent more than a decade in media, previously working in television as the morning show host at WROC and reporting for multiple communities around the nation.
See stories by Mikhaela Singleton