Daily News: Cornell students demand policy change, Wells College sale goes to court, Star Trek actor to perform with RPO
In today's top stories:
- Cornell student government and advocacy groups push harder for the university to change its policies when dealing with sexual assault
- The former Wells College campus still sits vacant as a new lawsuit attempts to drop the sale price.
- Trekkies get ready for launch as one of Star Trek's major actors is in Rochester to take fans on a musical journey through the stars.