Bay and Coriander are Seneca Park Zoo's newest penguins

Provided / The Seneca Park Zoo Society Bay is one of two female African penguins to be welcomed The Seneca Park Zoo during the summer.

The Seneca Park Zoo has added two new penguins to its exhibit, making a total of 28 penguins in the colony.

Bay and Coriander are female African Penguins that were born at the Maryland Zoo. The seven-year-old flightless birds were transported to Seneca Park Zoo in mid-August and spent some weeks in quarantine before being moved to the zoo's habitat on Thursday.

The zoo's director, Bob Lee, said the habitat had more male penguins than females, which led to "competition and aggression." He said Bay and Coriander will help balance the group, creating "healthier social dynamics."

Guests can see the new penguins along with the other members of the penguin colony seven days a week. Officials said Bay can be identified by the black and yellow band on her right wing, and Coriander wears a brown band.