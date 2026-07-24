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Military families share the challenges of deployment

WHRO | By Steve Walsh,
Michel Martin
Published July 24, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

With news of more U.S. casualties in the war with Iran, military families face the challenges of lengthy deployments.

Copyright 2026 WHRV
NPR News
Steve Walsh
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin