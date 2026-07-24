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ICC member nations vote to remove chief prosecutor

NPR | By Michele Kelemen
Published July 24, 2026 at 4:25 PM EDT

Member nations voted to remove chief prosecutor Karim Khan on Friday and the Trump administration is vowing to do whatever it can to dismantle the court.

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Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen