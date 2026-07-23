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Over 4 million people are no longer on SNAP since last July

NPR | By Juliana Kim
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:36 PM EDT

SNAP participation has been declining consistently and rapidly since last July, when President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill into law.

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NPR News
Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a weekend reporter for Digital News, where she adds context to the news of the day and brings her enterprise skills to NPR's signature journalism.