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Hunter Biden shares his painful road to recovery and fight against political scrutiny

NPR | By Scott Simon
Published July 18, 2026 at 7:42 AM EDT

NPR's Scott Simon asks Hunter Biden about his addiction, treatments, and political notoriety.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon