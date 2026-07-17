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Connections

A new book tells the story of immigration, assimilation, and the personal stories of American Jews

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 17, 2026 at 7:25 AM EDT
A yellow book cover has black and red writing and a black-and-white photo of a woman reading a book while sitting on a stool in a kitchen and a man stands behind her drinking a beverage.
Provided
"Recipes for the Melting Pot: The Lives of the Settlement Cook Book" by Nora Rubel

12:00: A new book tells the story of immigration, assimilation, and the personal stories of American Jews

1:00: Kids discuss how technology changes

"The Settlement Cook Book" was published in 1901 and quickly became a kind of guidebook for Jews who had come to America. In her new book, "Recipes for the Melting Pot: The Lives of The Settlement Cook Book," author Nora Rubel delivers a story of immigration, culture, and assimilation — all themes deeply relevant today. She tells stories of food, noting that foods tied to Jewish culture (bagels, pickles) were not necessarily Jewish foods in other parts of the world. We discuss the lessons that come from a cookbook that is now 125 years old. In studio:

  • Nora L. Rubel, Ph.D., author of "Recipes for the Melting Pot: The Lives of The Settlement Cook Book," and Elizabeth Denio Professor in the Department of Religion and Classics at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, “Connections Summer Sessions” continues. This week’s special rebroadcasts are a series of Evan’s favorite interviews. In this episode from 2018, we talk with kids about how technology changes. From phone booths to fax machines to answering machines, we ask our guests what those devices are, what they do, and how they've been replaced. The kids also share what they think the future of technology looks like. Our guests:

  • Natalia Barone, incoming 7th grader at School of the Arts
  • Brielle "Breezy" Graham, 6th grader who is homeschooled
  • Calina Hernandez, incoming 8th grader at Spry Middle School
  • Ethan Moyer, incoming freshman at Brockport High School
  • Paul Moyer, professor of American history at the College at Brockport

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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