12:00: A new book tells the story of immigration, assimilation, and the personal stories of American Jews

1:00: Kids discuss how technology changes

"The Settlement Cook Book" was published in 1901 and quickly became a kind of guidebook for Jews who had come to America. In her new book, "Recipes for the Melting Pot: The Lives of The Settlement Cook Book," author Nora Rubel delivers a story of immigration, culture, and assimilation — all themes deeply relevant today. She tells stories of food, noting that foods tied to Jewish culture (bagels, pickles) were not necessarily Jewish foods in other parts of the world. We discuss the lessons that come from a cookbook that is now 125 years old. In studio:



Nora L. Rubel, Ph.D., author of "Recipes for the Melting Pot: The Lives of The Settlement Cook Book," and Elizabeth Denio Professor in the Department of Religion and Classics at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, “Connections Summer Sessions” continues. This week’s special rebroadcasts are a series of Evan’s favorite interviews. In this episode from 2018, we talk with kids about how technology changes. From phone booths to fax machines to answering machines, we ask our guests what those devices are, what they do, and how they've been replaced. The kids also share what they think the future of technology looks like. Our guests:



Natalia Barone, incoming 7th grader at School of the Arts

Brielle "Breezy" Graham, 6th grader who is homeschooled

Calina Hernandez, incoming 8th grader at Spry Middle School

Ethan Moyer, incoming freshman at Brockport High School

Paul Moyer, professor of American history at the College at Brockport

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.