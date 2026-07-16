Breast Cancer Coalition to discuss dental health during and after treatment

The Breast Cancer Coalition is hosting its monthly webinar at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Each month the organization tackles a variety of topics related to health and wellness as part of the Evening Education Webinar Series. This month the topic is "Dental Health During and After Cancer Treatment".

The discussion will be led by Cynthia Kuang. Kuang is a periodontist with dual training in nursing and dentistry. She said, "many people don't realize that cancer treatment can have lasting effects on oral health." But, she added, that "with the right knowledge and coordinated care, many of those complications can be prevented or managed."

The webinar is free and open to the public. Those who are interested can register at https://bccr.org/evening-education-webinars/