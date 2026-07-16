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Breast Cancer Coalition to discuss dental health during and after treatment

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen
Published July 16, 2026 at 4:25 PM EDT

The Breast Cancer Coalition is hosting its monthly webinar at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Each month the organization tackles a variety of topics related to health and wellness as part of the Evening Education Webinar Series. This month the topic is "Dental Health During and After Cancer Treatment".

The discussion will be led by Cynthia Kuang. Kuang is a periodontist with dual training in nursing and dentistry. She said, "many people don't realize that cancer treatment can have lasting effects on oral health." But, she added, that "with the right knowledge and coordinated care, many of those complications can be prevented or managed."

The webinar is free and open to the public. Those who are interested can register at https://bccr.org/evening-education-webinars/
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Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen