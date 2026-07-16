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Wildfire smoke prompts county to close parks and the zoo

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule,
Jimmy Vielkind
Published July 16, 2026 at 12:20 PM EDT
Drifting smoke from wildfires in Canada causes haze and poor air quality seen from Corn Hill Landing on July 15, 2026 in Rochester, N.Y.
Audrey Gavagan
/
WXXI News
Drifting smoke from wildfires in Canada causes haze and poor air quality seen from Corn Hill Landing on July 15, 2026 in Rochester, N.Y.

The air quality in Monroe County reached "very unhealthy" levels by late Thursday morning due to the wildfire smoke permeating the area, prompting county officials to close many public facilities.

The Seneca Park Zoo, all county parks and golf courses, and the Ontario Beach Park swim area and spray park are closed. Tonight's Movies in the Park screening at ESL Ballpark is also canceled.

WXXI meteorologist Josh Nichols reports that the smoke should start to shift south later Thursday night, but it will likely return Saturday afternoon.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also warned New Yorkers to stay inside on Thursday and urged summer camps to curtail outdoor activities.

"If there's any way you can possibly stay indoors, please do not venture out," Hochul said. "Shorter dog walking. Please keep the babies inside. Senior citizens, just hold on and stay home for another day and a half."

The state’s Environmental Conservation department has extended an air quality health advisory until midnight on Thursday.

Officials say people with underlying respiratory conditions like asthma are at higher risk. The governor says she is coordinating with hospitals around the state.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule
Jimmy Vielkind
Jimmy Vielkind covers how state government and politics affect people throughout New York. He has covered Albany since 2008, most recently as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
See stories by Jimmy Vielkind