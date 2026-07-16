Wildfire smoke prompts county to close parks and the zoo

The air quality in Monroe County reached "very unhealthy" levels by late Thursday morning due to the wildfire smoke permeating the area, prompting county officials to close many public facilities.

The Seneca Park Zoo, all county parks and golf courses, and the Ontario Beach Park swim area and spray park are closed. Tonight's Movies in the Park screening at ESL Ballpark is also canceled.

WXXI meteorologist Josh Nichols reports that the smoke should start to shift south later Thursday night, but it will likely return Saturday afternoon.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also warned New Yorkers to stay inside on Thursday and urged summer camps to curtail outdoor activities.

"If there's any way you can possibly stay indoors, please do not venture out," Hochul said. "Shorter dog walking. Please keep the babies inside. Senior citizens, just hold on and stay home for another day and a half."

The state’s Environmental Conservation department has extended an air quality health advisory until midnight on Thursday.

Officials say people with underlying respiratory conditions like asthma are at higher risk. The governor says she is coordinating with hospitals around the state.