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Commemorative passports featuring Trump draw both delight and ire

NPR | By Michele Kelemen
Published July 7, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

President Trump's image on a limited-edition U.S. passport is drawing long lines from supporters -- and sharp criticism from detractors.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen