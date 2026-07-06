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NPR News
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
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Charles Maynes
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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