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One Palestinian man's life of survival

NPR | By Aya Batrawy
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT

A 90-year-old Palestinian man in Gaza says his life has never felt safe as he recalls displacements and wars

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Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.