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Affected by the Iran war, residents in Southeast Asian countries voice their concerns

NPR | By Michael Sullivan
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

Southeast Asian countries are voicing concern about President Trump and the war with Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
See stories by Michael Sullivan